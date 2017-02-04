Amal Clooney spotted with ’rounder tummy’

Barcelona, Feb 5 (IANS) Oscar winning actor-filmmaker George Clooneys wife Amal Clooney reportedly flaunted a ’rounder tummy’ while arriving here with George and his parents, Nick and Nina.

The human rights lawyer kept mum about her rumoured pregnancy, reports aceshowbiz.com.

While strolling through Barcelona airport, Amal, who is reportedly pregnant with twins, flashed a big smile.

With minimal make-up, she kept warm in a cream loose sweater dress paired with a white hat, a black jacket, leggings and printed boots. She later traded the white hat for a black hat.

On Thursday, the couple was seen having dinner with George’s parents.

Amal was in town to speak at the ADP ReThink Human Capital Management conference, which was moderated by George’s father. She also celebrated her 39th birthday on Friday.

The couple got married in Venice, Italy in 2014.

–IANS

sas/rb