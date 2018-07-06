Amanda Seyfried was bullied for her looks

Los Angeles, July 7 (IANS) Actress Amanda Seyfried says she was bullied for being pale and ugly.

In an interview to i newspaper, the “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again” actress, who began her career as a model, says she was attracted to the “glamour” of posing for the camera, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

“(I modelled) just because it was glamourous and because people let me. I was made fun of at school for being pale and ugly,” Seyfried said.

The 32-year-old actress, who has a 15-month-old daughter with husband Thomas Sadoski, has previously spoken of her struggles with obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD) and panic attacks and she thinks she is growing “darker” as she ages.

She said: “I feel like I become darker as I grow older.”

