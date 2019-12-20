Amaravati farmers seeks VP’s intervention in capital row

Vijayawada, Dec 24 (IANS) The farmers of Amaravati, who have been protesting over the Jagan Mohan Reddy government’s proposal to develop two other state capitals, on Tuesday met Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu and sought his intervention.

Worried about their future, a group of farmers met him and submitted a representation at a programme of the Swarna Bharati Trust here.

Venkaiah Naidu, who also hails from Andhra Pradesh, requested the farmers to understand his limitations as a person holding a Constitutional post and not to drag him into a political controversy.

He, however, told the farmers that he understands their problems and would take up the same at an appropriate level. “I will do whatever possible in my capacity,” Naidu said.

“I am neither in politics nor in government. I can’t speak in public. You should understand this,” he told the farmers.

Naidu said that if he says something it could create a controversy and lead to protests. “I will discuss your issue wherever possible at the individual level,” he said.

The farmers reminded Naidu that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation stone for Amaravati and they had voluntarily given 33,000 acres of land for the state capital.

“Our future is at stake. We have been suffering for the last six months. How can the state change the capital with the change in government,” asked a woman farmer.

The YSR Congress Party government proposes to develop three state capitals. Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy told the Assembly last week that Visakhapatnam and Kurnool could be developed as administrative and judicial capitals while the State Assembly could function from Amaravati.

Subsequently, an experts panel made the same recommendation to the government. This triggered huge protests by farmers in Amaravati, who alleged that a change of capital will badly hit their interests.

