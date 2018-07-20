Amarinder government to table report on sacrilege cases in Assembly

Chandigarh, July 25 (IANS) The Punjab government will table the report of the Justice Ranjit Singh Commission on the sacrilege cases in the state in the Assembly.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said on Wednesday that the commission’s report will be tabled in the next session of the Assembly, and that legal action will be taken against all those found guilty by it.

“The government had so far received the first part of the report, which was under legal scrutiny. The remaining parts are expected soon and the complete report would be tabled, along with the action taken report, in the ensuing session of the Vidhan Sabha,” Amarinder told a group of senior party leaders here on Wednesday.

“Legal action will be taken against those found guilty and none will be spared,” he said.

The Justice Ranjit Singh (retired) Commission had submitted the first part of the report, pertaining to the Bargari sacrilege incident and the Behbal Kalan firing incident, along with some other important cases, to the Chief Minister on June 30.

The Chief Minister had forwarded the report to the state Home Secretary and the Advocate General to examine the findings and suggest action so that the guilty can be brought to book.

The Commission was set up in April 2017 by the Congress government to investigate the various incidents of sacrilege of the holy Guru Granth Sahib and other religious texts, after rejecting as `inconclusive’ the findings of the Zora Singh Commission set up by the erstwhile Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD)-BJP government.

–IANS

js/prs/bg