Amarinder is Congress’ CM candidate in Punjab: Rahul

Majitha (Punjab), Jan 27 (IANS) Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi on Friday announced that Captain Amarinder Singh will be the party’s chief ministerial candidate in Punjab.

“Amarinder has been the Chief Minister of Punjab and he will become the future Chief Minister of the state. He has worked very hard for the development of the state,” Gandhi told a Congress party rally in this Punjab town.

Gandhi also said if voted to power, the Congress would bring in such a stringent law against the menace of drugs in Punjab that peddlers would shiver even thinking about drugs.

“The Congress will fight drugs and we will win it,” he said.

–IANS

sid/py/sar/vt