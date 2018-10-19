Amarinder Singh leaves for Amritsar after tragedy

Chandigarh, Oct 19 (IANS) Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh rushed to Amritsar on Friday in the wake of a train accident in which about 30 people who were watching ‘Ravan Dahan’ while standing on a railway track were crushed by a speeding train.

Singh announced Rs 5 lakh compensation to the kin of the deceased and free treatment to the injured.

“Rushing to Amritsar to personally supervise relief and rescue in tragic rail accident on Dussehra in Amritsar,” he tweeted.

–IANS

vn/mr