Srinagar, July 11 (IANS) An Amarnath pilgrim from Rajasthan died while two others were injured in an accident on the Jammu-Srinagar Highway in Pulwama district on Wednesday.

A car carrying the pilgrims collided with a school bus in Awantipora area, a police officer said.

One of the three pilgrims, Savita Devi from Jaipur succumbed to her injuries at a hospital, he added.

–IANS

