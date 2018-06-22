Amarnath pilgrims guests of militants, not targets: Hizbul commander

Srinagar, June 26 (IANS) The Amarnath pilgrims are guests of militants and not their targets, a senior Hizbul Mujahideen commander said on Tuesday.

In a video clip circulated through social media, Hizbul’s operational commander Riyaz Naikoo said: “Amarnath Yatra is not our target. They (pilgrims) come here to perform their religious rituals. They are our guests.”

He also termed as baseless the statement of state police chief who has said that militants are planning to attack the Amarnath pilgrims.

“We have never attacked Amarnath pilgrims.

“We are not at war with the Yatris, we at war with those who forced us to pick up the gun. We are fighting for our rights and our freedom.

“Our war is against the Indian state and not against the people of India,” said Naikoo in the clip.

–IANS

