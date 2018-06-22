Amarnath Yatra begins in Kashmir

Jammu, June 28 (IANS) The annual Amarnath Yatra began on Thursday with second batch of 3,425 pilgrims leaving from here for two base camps in the Kashmir Valley.

“Yatris left in two groups: The first group of yatris left Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas at 3.55 a.m. in an escorted convoy for Baltal base camp and the other group left at 4.20 a.m. for Pahalgam base camp.

“The second batch of 3,425 pilgrims includes 2,679 males, 592 females, three children and 151 Sadhus,” police said.

The 60-day long Amarnath Yatra will end on August 26, coinciding with Shravan Purnima festival.

MET department has forecast occasional rain and thunder showers along both the Baltal and Pahalgam routes to the cave shrine on Thursday.

–IANS

