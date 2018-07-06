Amarnath Yatra hampered due to separatist-called shutdown

Jammu, July 8 (IANS) Amarnath pilgrims were not allowed to move towards the cave shrine from Jammu on Sunday due to a separatist-called protest shutdown in the Kashmir Valley, police said.

The protest shutdown was called to mark the second death anniversary of Hizbul commander Burhan Wani who was killed along with his two associates by the security forces on this day in 2014 in Anantnag’s district’s Kokarnag area.

“No yatri movement was allowed today from Jammu’s Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas towards the Valley,” the police said.

Officials of the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) said 10,107 pilgrims per formed the pilgrimage on Saturday as Yatris were allowed to move towards the shrine from both Baltal and the Pahalgam base camps.

Since it started on June 28, 83,130 pilgrims have performed the Yatra so far this year.

The pilgrimage will end on August 26 coinciding with the Shravan Purnima festival.

–IANS

sq/ksk