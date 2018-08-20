Amarnath Yatra resumes, 137 pilgrims leave for Kashmir Valley

Jammu, Aug 24 (IANS) The Amarnath Yatra resumed on Friday after three days’ suspension with 137 pilgrims leaving Jammu for the cave shrine in Kashmir Valley.

“The yatris left Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas in an escorted convoy of seven vehicles. This includes yatris going to both Baltal and Pahalgam base camps,” a police officer said.

The yatra remained suspended for three days because of security reasons and the lesser number of pilgrims opting for the journey now.

The 60-day long yatra which started on June 28 will end on August 26 (Sunday). To date, over 2.84 Lakh pilgrims have performed the yatra.

More pilgrims performed the yatra this year compared to the last three years.

With extra ordinary security arrangements put in place to protect the pilgrims, the yatra has proceeded smoothly.

Four pilgrims were, however, killed in a landslide on the Baltal route during this year’s pilgrimage.

