Amarnath Yatra resumes after day’s suspension

Jammu, Aug 18 (IANS) The Amarnath Yatra resumed on Saturday after a day’s suspension with 306 pilgrims leaving Jammu for the cave shrine in the Kashmir Valley.

“The pilgrims left Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas here today in an escorted convoy of 18 vehicles for the Valley. This includes Yatris going to both Baltal and Pahalgam base camps,” the police said.

Due to security concerns, authorities had suspended the Yatra for a day on Friday.

Since it began on June 28, over 2.82 lakh pilgrims have performed the ongoing pilgrimage so far.

The 60-day long Yatra will end on August 26.

–IANS

sq/ksk