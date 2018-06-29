Amarnath Yatra resumes from Pahalgam

Jammu/Srinagar, July 6 (IANS) The annual Amarnath Yatra resumed on Friday from Pahalgam in the Kashmir Valley while it remains suspended for the third day from Baltal.

“After improvement in weather, the pilgrims were allowed to move (towards the cave shrine) from the Pahalgam base camp. However, no one was allowed to proceed from Baltal (in Ganderbal district, also in the valley),” a Jammu and Kashmir official said

Landslide clearance operation is ongoing on the Baltal trek route which was hit by a landslide on Tuesday killing four pilgrims and a local. Ten others were injured in the accident after which the pilgrimage was suspended.

Governor N.N. Vohra, who is also the Chairman of Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB), visited the Baltal base camp to take stock of the situation.

So far, 68,000 pilgrims have performed this year’s pilgrimage which started on June 28.

–IANS

