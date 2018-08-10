Amarnath Yatra suspended from Jammu

Jammu, Aug 17 (IANS) The movement of Amarnath Yatra pilgrims was suspended on Friday from Jammu to the Kashmir Valley but allowed to continue from the two base camps to the cave shrine.

“No pilgrim from the Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas was allowed towards the valley,” police said

Since it started on June 28, over 2.80 lakh pilgrims have performed the yatra this year.

Except for the vagaries of weather in which four pilgrims were killed by a landslide in Baltal area, the pilgrimage has proceeded smoothly so far.

Coinciding with the Shravan Purnima festival it will end on August 26.

