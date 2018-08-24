Amartya Sen backs arrested Bangladeshi photojournalist

New Delhi, Aug 25 (IANS) Nobel Laureate Amartya Sen on Saturday extended his support to award-winning Bangladeshi photographer and social activist Shahidul Alam, who was arrested after he criticised the Bangladesh government in an interview.

Sen said: “His (Alam)’s work should receive praise and appreciation, rather than being ground for harsh treatment.”

Alam was arrested in the first week of August following his interview by a news channel in which he criticised the Bangladesh government’s violent response to a peaceful protest by the students.

“Freedom of expression, including through photojournalism, is extremely important for democracy. We have a good reason to admire the work that Shahidul Alam has been doing with great skill and courage for many years,” said Sen in a press statement.

Nobel laureates, activists and journalists from across the world have demanded immediate release of the Bangladeshi photographer.

–IANS

sid/nir