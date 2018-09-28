Amazon developing ‘The Wheel of Time’ series

London, Oct 2 (IANS) Robert Jordan’s world of magic and fantasy will soon find a way to the small screen via a TV show based on his ‘The Wheel of Time’ novels.

Amazon Studios on Tuesday announced that it has ordered the one-hour action fantasy series ‘The Wheel of Time’ with Sony Pictures TV co-producing it.

The female-driven series has been adapted for TV by Rafe Judkins who also serves as showrunner. It will premiere globally on Amazon Prime Video in over 200 countries and territories.

Set in a sprawling world where magic exists but can only be used by women, the story follows Moiraine, a member of the shadowy and influential all-female organization called the ‘Aes Sedai’ as she embarks on a dangerous journey with five young men and women.

Moiraine is interested in these five because she believes one of them might be the reincarnation of an incredibly powerful individual, whom prophecies say will either save humanity or destroy it.

The series draws on numerous elements of European and Asian culture and philosophy, most notably the cyclical nature of time found in Buddhism and Hinduism.

“We want to establish Amazon as a best zone for talent. As a place which isn’t’ solely focused on the quantity of what we do but quality as well. We are building a curated home for talent,” said Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios before announcing the new slate of deals and programs.

Salke added: “‘Lord of the Rings’ is a very special project and is going in the right direction. We spent a long time thinking about the next piece to announce and we are announcing today ‘The Wheel of Time’. It sold 90 million copies worldwide and we are bringing it to life in an epic way.”

Judkins also serves as an executive producer. Rick Selvage and Larry Mondragon of Red Eagle Entertainment, Ted Field and Mike Weber of Radar Pictures and Darren Lemke are Executive Producers. Harriet McDougal is a consulting producer.

(Sugandha Rawal is in London at the invitation of Amazon Prime Video. She can be contacted at [email protected])

–IANS

sug/prs