Amazon expands delivery network in Maharashtra

New Delhi, Aug 29 (IANS) E-commerce major Amazon on Thursday announced the launch of its delivery station in Pune, Maharashtra.

The company also announced the expansion of its delivery network in Maharashtra including cities and towns like Tuljapur, Lonar, Kolad, Shegaon, Igatipuri, Sangameshwar and Shirala.

“Amazon.in today announced the launch of its Delivery Station in Pune, which is its largest delivery station in India. The new station will enable Amazon to strengthen its last-mile delivery network and ensure faster deliveries across the city of Pune, ahead of the upcoming festive season,” the company said in a statement.

The company said that delivery Stations enable Amazon Logistics to supplement capacity and provide flexibility to Amazon’s delivery capabilities to support the growing volume of customer orders.

Commenting on the development, Prakash Rochlani, Director, Last Mile Transportation, Amazon India said, “In line with our vision of making e-commerce a part of everyday life, and transforming how India buys and sells we have doubled our last mile delivery network in the State and also opened a new large delivery station spread across 40,000 square feet of space.”

