Amazon unveils new Echo smart home devices in India

New Delhi, Sep 27 (IANS) Amazon on Thursday refreshed its line-up of Echo smart home devices and also introduced an Echo companion device for the Indian market.

The new Echo devices are currently available for pre-order on Amazon.in and can be experienced first-hand, exclusively at the “Amazon Festive Home”.

Amazon Echo devices are smart speakers designed around users’ voices. The new Echo Dot and Echo Plus will start shipping in October while the Echo Sub will be available later this year.

Echo Dot, available for Rs 4,499, has a compact design while Amazon Echo, available for Rs 9,999, has powerful speakers that feature immersive 360-degree omnidirectional audio, and promises to deliver crisp vocals and dynamic bass response, the company said in a statement.

Available for Rs 12,999, Echo Spot comes with a screen and is perfect for usage anywhere in the house or office.

Echo Sub is priced at Rs 12,999 and is the first wireless Echo subwoofer for users who want to pump up the bass when listening to music on their Echo devices.

Users can connect Echo Sub to compatible Echo devices to create a 1.1 or 2.1 pairing for stereo sound, the company informed.

The new Echo Plus that costs Rs 14,999 includes all the features of Echo, including room-filling sound powered by Dolby and a far-field microphone array.

With the built-in smart home hub, Echo Plus can be connected to compatible smart home devices.

The Echo devices are powered by Alexa — a virtual digital assistant designed by Amazon to compete with the likes of Apple’s Siri, Google Now, among others.

–IANS

ksc/na/bg