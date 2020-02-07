Amazon writ in Karnataka High Court against CCI probe

Bengaluru, Feb 10 (IANS) World’s leading e-tailer Amazon on Monday filed a writ petition in the Karnataka High Court seeking staying the CCI probe order into its alleged violations of the competition laws.

In its plea, Amazon has sought “quashing and setting aside” of the CCI’s probe order dated January 13, 2020, claiming that the fair competition watchdog passed orders against the company without applying mind and caused serious loss to its reputation.

In January, the CCI ordered a probe into alleged malpractices and violations, involving Amazon and Flipkart for deep discounting, choosing preferred sellers and exclusive partnerships with smartphone brands.

Amazon pleaded for an interim stay on the proceedings as the balance of convenience for stay lies in favour of the petitioner as a bonafide company.

An Amazon official declined to comment, telling IANS: “The matter is subjudice and hence we cannot offer any comments.”

–IANS

fb-sth/vd