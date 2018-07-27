Community

Amazon’s Caledon fulfillment centre to create 800 jobs

Amazon will open a new fulfillment centre in Caledon to pick, pack and ship books, electronics and toys which will create 800 full-time positions.

The one-million square foot centre will be Amazon’s sixth facility in Ontario and ninth in Canada.

The centre is expected to be built by the end of 2019 and, along with its future Ottawa facility, will bring more than 1,400 jobs to the province.

The announcement came as Amazon is hunting for a home for its second North American headquarters, dubbed HQ2.

Toronto is still in the running to become Amazon’s second headquarters and that announcement should be made before the year’s end. -CINEWS

