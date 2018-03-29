Amber Heard joins Charlie Plummer in ‘Gully’

Los Angeles, March 30 (IANS) Actress Amber Heard will join actor Charlie Plummer in the indie drama “Gully”.

Actors Kelvin Harrison Jr., Jacob Latimore, Alice Eve and Jonathan Majors are also on board for the project, reports variety.com.

The movie marks the directorial debut of in-demand music video director Nabil Elderkin.

Marcus Guillory has penned the script.

The movie is set in a slightly dystopian version of Los Angeles. It follows three disaffected teenagers, all victims of childhood trauma. Heard plays Plummer’s mother.

Heard recently appeared as Mera in “Justice League” and will reprise her role opposite Jason Momoa in “Aquaman” which will release in December.

–IANS

ks/dc/bg