Amber Heard wants more female superheroes

Los Angeles, Nov 2 (IANS) Actress Amber Heard loved her role in “Aquaman” and hopes she gets to work with other female DC Comics superheroes in the future.

Heard told etonline.com: “There’s so much room for all of the badass, kickass, never-before-seen and undiscovered… We’re just talking about two superheroes that happen to be women, that means there’s so much room for so many more characters.

“There’s definitely a demand for it. So we just need to keep yelling for it. There is a lot of room for shared time. Shared screen. Shared pages with so many versions of kickass females out there. It’s about time we have more.”

She did not expect a superhero movie would resonate with her “core principles” until the role of a “badass warrior queen” was pitched to her.

“They had me at sword and a crown. Zack Snyder and I spoke on the phone and I did not really think a comic book (film) would be something that would be appropriate for me. I did not really… knowing nothing about the comic book world, knowing nothing about the universe, I did not really have any reason to feel like that would resonate with my sensibilities or my core principles.

“I had a limited experience, limited exposure to women in that world and then… he explained this badass, kickass warrior queen to me and I thought, again, sword and a crown? OK!”

–IANS

dc/rb