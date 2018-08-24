Amber Portwood started using pills at age 11

Los Angeles, Aug 28 (IANS) Reality television personality Amber Portwood has opened up about the devastating reality of her past drug abuse.

The “Teen Mom OG” star, 28, revealed during an interview on the Dopey Podcast on Friday that she was introduced to pills early on in her childhood, reports people.com.

“I’ve been partying since I was about 11 years old, that’s the first time I did pills. In Anderson, (Indiana), there’s not much to do. A lot of kids at school, they always brought from their house. We didn’t know what much of it was,” Portwood said.

The mother of two said she began to “dabble in partying, hanging out with bad people” at the age of 15.

“That’s when the pills started coming in, a lot of opiates. In my mind, I think I was just trying to self-medicate at the time, probably very depressed, so it just kind of spiralled out of control,” she said.

“It wasn’t (until) I got pregnant with my daughter Leah that I stopped doing drugs all together ’cause I was so scared of something happening to her. A lot of people don’t even believe me when I tell them that, but it’s the truth,” added Portwood.

