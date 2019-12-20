Amend Articles 29 and 30, give minority benefits to all: VHP

Mangalore, Dec 28 (IANS) A proposal shared at the ongoing meeting of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad’s (VHP) Central Management Committee and Board of Trustees here on Saturday might trigger a controversy very soon.

In the meeting, the VHP demanded amendment in Article 29 and 30 of the Constitution of India which are meant for the protection of the interests of the minorities.

The VHP said the benefits under these two Articles should be given not only to the minorities but other sections also. The VHP believes that this will help in eliminating discrimination.

On the second day of the three-day meeting, the VHP resolved to build a cultured, strong and self-reliant India along with passing many important resolutions related to its agenda. The main agenda of the organisation was related to the amendment of the two Articles which protect the interests of the minorities. If the government amends Articles 29 and 30 as per the demands of the VHP, the benefits which the minorities get will end.

The proposal shared by the VHP said that by making the necessary amendments in Articles 29 and 30 the rights of the minorities will be extended to all the religious and linguistic communities.

The religion awakening edition of its fortnightly magazine ‘Hindu Vishwa’ was also released here.

Article 29 protects the interests of the minorities by making a provision that any citizen/ section of citizens having a distinct language, script or culture have the right to conserve the same and mandates that no discrimination would be done on the ground of religion, race, caste, language or any of them whereas Article 30 mandates that all minorities, whether based on religion or language, shall have the right to establish and administer educational institutions of their choice.

Currently, the state and the centre both have the right to determine the minorities.

National spokesperson of the VHP Vinod Bansal told IANS: “The VHP believes that there should be no discrimination between the minorities and the majorities in the country. Everyone should get equal benefits. Hence, we demand amendment of Articles 29 and 30.”

In his remarks, Sarkaryawah of the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh Bhaiyyaji Joshi said talking about superiority from birth in Hindu society is wrong because a person is superior not on the basis of his birth but on the basis of his karma.

He said that somewhere our values have declined, there is also indifference towards the motherland due to change in the outlook.

He insisted on ending discrimination from the society. He said, “Protection of cow is not just a protection of an animal for us. Shri Ram Janmabhoomi is the centre of self-respect for us.”

–IANS

