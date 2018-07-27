Amendment to CrPC has been proposed for NRI marriage issue: Maneka

New Delhi, July 27 (IANS) Union Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi on Friday said that amendment to Code of Criminal Procedure has been proposed for better tackling of issues related to NRI men abandoning wives in India and absconding.

“Amendment to CrPC has also been proposed, wherein in case an erring spouse does not appear after the summons has been uploaded, he will be declared a proclaimed offender,” she tweeted after she attended a seminar on “NRI marriages and trafficking of women and children” here.

“The problem of women being abandoned in NRI marriages is a grave issue. For the first time, government of India is providing coordinated support to women facing problems in their marriage to NRIs,” she wrote.

Gandhi also said that based on the recommendations by NCW, the Integrated Nodal Agency (INA) has been issuing Look-Out Circulars (LoCs) to absconding husbands in cases of NRI Marriages.

“Till now, 6 LoCs have been issued. MEA has also revoked passports of erring husbands,” she said.

–IANS

som/vd