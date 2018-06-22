American paedophile arrested in Mexico

Mexico City, June 25 (IANS) Mexican authorities announced that they have arrested an American citizen accused in the US of sexually assaulting a minor.

According to the National Security Commission (CNS) on Sunday, the 73-year-old suspect, identified only as Earl, was arrested in El Canton, a small town near Mexico’s Pacific coast resort of Puerto Vallarta, reports Xinhua news agency.

Mexican officials acted on an arrest warrant issued by a court in the US state of Florida against the native of Louisiana state.

The man, who was driving a red SUV when arrested, was delivered to Mexico’s National Immigration Institute (INM) for his handover to the US.

–IANS

ksk