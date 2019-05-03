Amethi in focus of election activity as campaign ends

Amethi, May 4 (IANS) Amethi, on Saturday, was the focus of election activity in Uttar Pradesh. With barely a few hours left for polling in the constituency, leaders of both the Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress were seen campaigning here fiercely.

BJP President Amit Shah arrived in Amethi on Saturday evening and held a road show for Union Minister Smriti Irani. As the road show wound its way through the district, chants of “Jai Shri Ram” rent the air. Several state Ministers and senior party leaders participated in the event.

Shah said Congress President Rahul Gandhi, who is seeking a re-election from the Lok Sabha seat here, had failed to ensure development of the constituency and asked people to let the lotus (BJP symbol) bloom in Amethi.

Smriti Irani recalled the absenteeism of Gandhi from his constituency.

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was also in Amethi where she addressed a series of meetings during the day.

She went from village to village but refused to climb on to the dais. She stood around the people and asked who they would vote for.

She said: “Kyon pade ho chakkar mein” and the people responded with ‘Koi nahin hai takkar mein”, and “Apna neta kaisa ho” completed with “Rahul Gandhi jaisa ho”.

Priyanka then listed the projects that had been withdrawn from Amethi after the Modi government came to power and rebutted the allegations levelled by Irani that Rahul Gandhi does not visit his constituency.

“She (Irani) has come here 16 times in the past four years and that too, for four hours each. Rahulji has come almost double the time and has spent more time with you,” Priyanka said.

The Congress in-charge for eastern Uttar Pradesh and younger sibling of the party chief also said that while Rahul Gandhi had sent a letter to the people of Amethi but the BJP was sending Rs 20,000 in envelopes.

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi also visited his constituency and held a meeting with women’s groups.

He told media persons that he had no animosity towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“I will fight with him on issues and not at a personal level. I believe that you can win with love and not hatred. I tell my party men also not to use harsh words but when things go beyond limits, I even take action,” he said.

Rahul Gandhi said that a good leader should own up to his mistakes and try to rectify them.

Talking about terrorist Azhar Masood, Rahul Gandhi asked: “Who had sent Azhar Masood to Pakistan? The Congress did not do this.”

Polling in Amethi will take place in the fifth phase on Monday.

–IANS

amita/in