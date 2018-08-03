Amid BJP opposition, Mevs announce Mahapanchayat

Jaipur, Aug 8 (IANS) In the face of strong opposition by the local BJP, the predominantly Muslim Mev community in Alwar on Wednesday decided to hold its Mahapanchayat in the district on September 19 against mob lynching and cow vigilantes.

At a panchayat meeting on Wednesday, community leader Sher Mohammad accused local BJP MLA Banwari Lal Singhal of inciting communal tension by calling a parallel meeting of the ‘right-wing’ activists on Aug 6, the day Mev panchayat was to meet.

“We had to postpone our meeting to Wednesday. The meeting was called to condemn the July 20 lynching of Rakbar alias Akbar. Even today, we were terrorised by police,” said Sher Mohammad.

“The police have asked us to avoid organising the mahapanchayat, else we will be sent behind bars,” he said.

Sources said the local BJP unit fears the mahapanchayat would almost coincide with Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje’s Gaurav Yatra schedule. The yatra is a 58-day state-wide BJP pre-poll campaign kicked off on Aug 4, covering most Assembly constituencies of the state.

“Come what may, we have decided to organise the mahapanchayat on Sept 19 and face the consequences”, said Sher Mohammad.

On the other hand, MLA Singhal has warned that the Mahapanchayat “will not be allowed” in Alwar.

Singhal said the mahapanchayat can ignite communal violence at a time when there have been cases of cow carcasses and beef being found from a few houses in Alwar.

“Calling a mahapanchayat in Alwar to support cow smugglers of Haryana will surely disturb communal harmony of the town,” said Singhal.

“We shall have to stand united to fight the challenge of cow smuggling,” he added.

–IANS

arc/prs/sed