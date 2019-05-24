Amid Congress leadership crisis, Kharge meets Ahmed Patel

New Delhi, May 30 (IANS) Amid a leadership crisis in the Congress, senior leader Mallikarjuna Kharge on Thursday met party Treasurer Ahmed Patel at the party office here.

Kharge, who lost in the 2019 general elections from the Gulbarga Lok Sabha seat in Karnataka, arrived at the party office for the meeting with Patel, who is a close aide of UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi.

It is learned that senior leaders have been meeting Congress veterans in a bid to persuade party President Rahul Gandhi to take back his offer to step down, which he made on Saturday during a meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC).

However, the offer was unanimously rejected by the CWC members.

Many senior leaders have also met former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in the last few days.

On Wednesday, Delhi Congress chief and former Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit protested outside Gandhi’s residence demanding that he take back his resignation offer.

