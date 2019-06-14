Amid crisis, IL&FS arm gets nod to restart Bihar road project

New Delhi, June 20 (IANS) Even as IL&FS and its group companies reel under severe liquidity crisis and cases of blatant cover-up and misappropriation, the IL&FS Engineering and Construction Company (IL&FS Engineering Services) has received the Union Road Transport Ministry’s approval to revive and restart a road project in Bihar.

Under the project, IL&FS would rehabilitate and develop the Birpur-Bihpur Section of NH-106 in Bihar under Phase-l of National Highways Interconnectivity Improvement Projects (NHIIP).

“IL&FS Engineering and Construction Company Ltd has received approval from Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) on June 14, 2019, for revival/restart of the road project which was previously referred for amicable foreclosure by the competent authority,” the company said in a regulatory filing.

IL&FS said that in view of the changed scenario, the company decided to seek permission for executing the project from the ministry.

“IL&FS Engineering has received approval for restart of the project regarding rehabilitation and upgrading to 2 lanes/2 lane with paved shoulders configuration and strengthening of Birpur-Bihpur Section (from km 0 to km 106) of NH-106 in the state of Bihar under Phase-l of National Highways Interconnectivity Improvement Projects.

“The work on the project shall commence within 15 days from the receipt of ministry’s consent, it said.

–IANS

