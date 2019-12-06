Amid JNU ruckus, HRD secy Subramaniam shifted

New Delhi, Dec 13 (IANS) In a significant bureaucratic reshuffle, Higher Education Secretary R. Subramaniam has been shunted out of the HRD Ministry to the Ministry of Social Justice.

While the IAS officer’s transfer is being termed as routine, the move is being attributed to alleged unsatisfactory handling of protests at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).

Subramaniam has been replaced by Amit Khare who was earlier Secretary in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. Khare will also hold additional charge as Secretary of the Department of School Education and Literacy.

—IANS

