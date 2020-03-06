Amid ‘revolt’ from Scindia, Cong pays homage to Madhavrao

New Delhi, March 10 (IANS) Amid political crisis in Madhya Pradesh and Scindia supporter legislators lodged in Bengaluru, the Congress on Tuesday paid homage to Madhav Rao Scindia on his 75th birth anniversary, who was born on March 10.

The party tweeted: “We honour Madhavrao Scindia on his birth anniversary today. He served as a Lok Sabha MP for nine terms & served as the Railways Minister. The first Shatabdi Express was launched during his tenure.”

The father of sulking congress leader Jyotiraditya, Madhavrao Scindia died in air crash in 2001 in Mainpuri with journalists on board while on the way to his constituency.

Now when junior Scindia has revolted from the party and is incommunicado, the party is on fire fighting mode with former party president Rahul Gandhi dropping in to talk to interim president Sonia Gandhi late on Monday.

The Congress crisis managers hope that they will be able to resolve it but many in the party feel Scindia has gone too far – the point of no return.

But the senior Congress leaders said that they are ready to back Scindia as in politics there is always a U-Turn and Scindia has not openly said anything.

The shocker for the Madhya Pradesh government came on a day when Chief Minister Kamal Nath met Congress chief Sonia Gandhi at her residence in New Delhi and briefed her about the current political situation in the state following last week’s attempt to topple the government.

Apart from the two close Scindia associates, the others were Rajyawardhan Singh, Pradhuman Singh Tomar, Giriraj, Raksha Sinoriya, Jaswant Jatav, Suresh Dhakad, Jajpal Singh and Brijendra Yadav.

Attempt to contact the MLAs did not succeed as they switched off their mobile phones.

–IANS

