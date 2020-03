Amid rumours, photos of Saudi King at event released

Riyadh, March 8 (IANS) Amid swirling rumours about health of Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the kingdom’s official press agency released photos of him presiding over the oath-taking of two newly-appointed Ambassadors.

Ambassadors-designate Muhammad bin Sulaiman Al-Musahir (Ukraine) and Eyad bin Gazy Hakeem (Uruguay) were sworn-in on Sunday in King Salman’s presence, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The swearing-in ceremony was also attended by Foreign Minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah.

–IANS

