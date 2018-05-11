Amid talks of orgnaisational changes, Hooda meets Rahul

New Delhi, May 12 (IANS) Amid talks of organisational revamp in the party, Congress President Rahul Gandhi and General Secretaty Ashok Gehlot on Saturday met former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

The meeting took place at Hotel Taj Mansingh in Delhi.

With assembly election due in Haryana next year, a few changes are likely to take place in the organisational setup of the state unit of the party.

After appointment of senior Congress leader Kamal Nath as the Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPPCC) chief, ahead of the state election due by year-end, Gandhi is likely appoint a new PCC chief in Haryana as well.

Ashok Tanwar has been the Haryana state Congress President since February 2014.

–IANS

sid/nir