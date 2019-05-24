Amir Khan to face Goyat in Saudi Arabia on July 12

New Delhi, May 31 (IANS) Super Boxing League promoter Bill Dosanjh on Friday announced that global boxing superstar Amir Khan will take on Indian pro-boxer Neeraj Goyat in what promises to be one of the most anticipated bouts in recent history. The blockbuster battle will be held in Saudi Arabia on July 12 for the WBC Pearl World Championship.

Khan, a two-time World Champion and Olympic silver medallist will take on the Indian pro at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah — nicknamed the “The Shining Jewel” in a fight that promises to deliver the thrill and excitement that comes with the presence of the British pro in the ring.

“This is an exciting challenge that I have ahead of me. It will be the first time a British Pakistani will fight an Indian boxer, which eventually will bring the two nations together. I would like to thank the Saudi government, Jeddah Seasons and General Sports Authority for giving this opportunity and I am a firm believer in sports being a great healer. Both fighters just wanna get in there and get the fight on, for me Neeraj is a fighter,” Khan said.

Khan’s rival, Goyat defeated Mexico’s Carlos Lopez Marmolejo via unanimous decision in a contest at the Danforth Music Hall earlier in April in Toronto. Goyat, who is the WBC Asia welterweight title-holder, has a record of 11 wins including two knockouts, three losses and two draws till date.

“This opportunity is as big as it gets for me. Everything that I have achieved till date wouldn’t matter when I enter the ring on July 12 taking on a seasoned, established superstar in Amir. I will be carrying the hopes of 1.2 billion on my shoulders who will expect me to bring the title by causing an upset,” admitted Goyat.

Since the turn of the year, Saudi Arabia hosted the Italian Super Cup clash between Series A Champions Juventus and AC Milan, and the inaugural Saudi International golf tournament, which saw the world’s top players, including Dustin Johnson and Justin Rose, compete at the Royal Greens Golf and Country Club in King Abdullah Economic City.

This momentum will be taken to a bold new height when Amir and Goyat step into the ring in Jeddah, thanks to the efforts taken by Jeddah Seasons and General Sports Authority of Saudi Arabia.

–IANS

