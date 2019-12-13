Amit Kumar signs ‘Indian Idol’ star Sunny Hindustani for new song

Mumbai, Dec 18 (IANS) Veteran singer Amit Kumar has signed “Indian Idol 11” fame contestant Sunny Hindustani to sing the first song of his soon-to-be-unveiled sound studio in the city.

Sunny has already recorded a number titled “Rom rom” for the new Emraan Hashmi film, “The Body”, and he has also been roped in to sing in Rajkumar Santoshi’s upcoming film.

Amit Kumar, son of late Bollywood legend Kishore Kumar, was impressed by Sunny’s singing skills while recording a special episode as guest on “Indian Idol” season 11, to be aired over the weekend. Amit was so impressed by Sunny’s talent that he immediately signed the young singer for a song, to be recorded in his new music studio that is set to open in 2020.

This weekend, the ongoing season of “Indian Idol” pays tribute to Kishore Kumar and contestants will sing songs of the late playback sensation. Kishore Kumar’s wife Leena Chandravarkar will be special guest of the episode along with sons Amit and Sumit Kumar.

In the episode, Sunny performs Kishore Kumar’s unforgettable number “Mere naina saawan bhado” from Shakti Samanta’s 1976 release “Mehbooba”, starring Rajesh Khanna and Hema Malini.

“Indian Idol 11” airs on Sony TV.

–IANS

sim/vnc