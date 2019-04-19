Amit Panghal wins gold at Asian Boxing Championships

Bangkok, April 26 (IANS) Asian Games champion Amit Panghal (52 kg) gave India its first gold medal at the ongoing Asian Boxing Championships here on Friday.

Panghal, who had won the Asian Games gold medal last year, defeated Korea’s Kim Inkyu in a unanimous decision, thereby clinching his second gold of the year. The 2017 Asian Championships silver medallist had earlier decimated China’s Jianguan Hu 4-1 to march into the summit clash.

The 23-year-old, who was participating in his maiden international competition since moving up to 52kg from 49kg earlier this year, had come into the tournament on the back of a gold at the Strandja Memorial Tournament in February.

However, national champion Deepak Singh and Kavinder Singh Bisht had to settle with silver medals after losing their respective finals.

While Singh lost to Nodirjon Mirzahmedov of Uzbekistan in the 49 kg category, Bisht went down fighting in the finals of the 56 kg category against current Asian Games champion Mirazizbek Mirzakhalilov of Uzbekistan.

In women’s event, Simranjit Kaur Baath also had to remain content with silver after losing to reigning world champion Dou Dan of China in the finals of 64 kg category. Simran had lost to the Chinese in World Championships last year in the semi-finals.

