Amit Shah hails BJP’s performance in Assam tribal council elections

New Delhi, Jan 28 (IANS) BJP president Amit Shah on Monday congratulated Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, and party workers for their role in the partys good performance in the state’s Rabha Hasong, Sonowal Kachari and Mising Autonomous Council elections.

“I congratulate Sarbananda Sonowal, state president Ranjit Das, Himanta Biswa Sarma and our karyakartas (workers) of BJP for Assam unit for the landslide victory in the Rabha Hasong, Sonowal Kachari and Mising Autonomous Council elections,” Shah said in a tweet.

“The victory in these three Tribal Autonomous councils, reflects the unwavering faith in the work being done for the welfare of our tribal sisters and brothers by the BJP’s Central and state governments under the leadership of PM Modi,” he added.

BJP and its allies won the three tribal autonomous council elections.

–IANS

ps/oeb/pgh/