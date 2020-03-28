Amit Shah holds meet on COVID-19, reviews supply of daily needs

New Delhi, March 28 (IANS) Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday evening met key officials and discussed with them the situation across the country following the 21-day shutdown.

The meeting was attended by officials of different departments working in the control room of the Ministry of Home Affairs, apart from his two deputies, Nityanand Rai and Kishan Reddy.

“As per the instructions of the Prime Minister, (there was a) review of circumstances of COVID-19 and (attempts being made) to reach out to the people in terms of their daily needs,” Shah tweeted.

Reports have been pouring in about citizens, particularly from the marginalised sections of society, facing difficulties due to unavailability of rations. Migrant workers too are walking back to their villages, drawing attention of various political parties.

The meeting was to fine-tune the supply of essentials and ensure hardships aren’t faced by anyone due to the shutdown which was imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus, sources said.

