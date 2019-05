New Delhi, May 29 (IANS) The terms of Rajya Sabha MPs Amit Shah (Gujarat), Ravi Shankar Prasad (Bihar) and Kanimozhi (Tamil Nadu) ended on May 23, a notification from the Rajya Sabha said on Wednesday.

The three “ceased to be the Members of Rajya Sabha from the date of their being chosen as Members of Lok Sabha — May 23,” the notification read.

–IANS

