Amit Shah reached out to spiritual leaders in Haridwar

Haridwar, June 24 (IANS) Ahead of parliamentary elections next year, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Amit Shah on Sunday sought blessings of top religious organisations here.

As part of his “Sampark for Support” campaign, Shah met the spiritual head of the All World Gayatri Pariwar, Pranav Pandya, at Shanti Kunj here and had a brief talk with him.

Although the BJP chief evaded media queries on the meeting, Pandya said during the meeting, Shah discussed development work and social welfare-related initiatives.

The Shanti Kunj spiritual head said the way the BJP-led government has performed over the past four years, it deserves “more time” to execute long-term initiatives.

later, Shah also called on Swami Satyamitranand Maharaj, a former Shankaracharya, at Bharat Mata temple in Saptsarovar, and Avdheshanand Giri Maharaj, Acharya Mahamandaleshwar of Juna Akhara.

–IANS

hindi-nir