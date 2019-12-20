Amit Shah to address booth workers in Delhi on Sunday

New Delhi, Jan 4 (IANS) Just ahead of the assembly elections in Delhi, BJP’s national president Amit Shah will address a party booth workers conference here on Sunday.

Shah will give booth management tips to over 30,000 booth level workers of the party at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium at 11.30 a.m.

Sources said Amit Shah will give a target of 51 per cent vote share to the booth workers to defeat the combined strength of the Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress in Delhi.

Along with Shah, BJP working president J.P. Nadda, vice president Shyam Jaju and state party chief Manoj Tiwari among others will attend the conference.

According to a party source, “Shah gives the target of securing 51 per cent votes in every election, as he believes that booth level workers are the backbone of the party. If every booth president manages to keep the party ahead of others, victory is sure.”

A senior BJP leader told IANS, “The BJP beat the combined strength of the Samajwadi Party-Bahujan Samaj Party in Uttar Pradesh by securing 51 per cent votes in Uttar Pradesh, the same formula is being applied here in Delhi. The party wants more votes than the combined vote share of the Congress and the AAP.”

–IANS

