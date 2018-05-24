Amit Shah to kick start 2019 campaign with contact programme

New Delhi, May 28 (IANS) As part of the BJP’s efforts to reach out to people for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, party President Amit Shah will on Tuesday kick start a personal contact campaign ‘Contact for Support’ to generate awareness about the Narendra Modi government’s achievements so far.

“Shah would start his grand public outreach campaign from the house of former Army chief, Gen Dalbir Singh Suhag at Sector 46 in Gurgaon at 11 am,” said BJP national media head Anil Baluni in a statement.

Thereafter, Shah would go to the house of constitutional expert Subhash Kashyap and discuss with him about the Central government’s welfare programmes, he said, adding that Shah would meet at least 50 individuals personally to enlighten them about the achievements of the Modi government.

Under the ‘Contact for Support’ campaign, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday through the NaMo App interacted with the beneficiaries of Ujjwala Yojana, a scheme to provide LPG connections to women from Below Poverty Line (BPL).

Baluni said about 4,000 senior party workers would carry out this personal contact campaign to meet more than one lakh well-known people to discuss with them about the government’s achievements in the last four years.

These 4,000 party workers include Union Ministers, Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers of states where the party is in power, MPs, MLAs, District Panchayat members and senior office bearers.

