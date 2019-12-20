Amit Shah to lay foundation stone of new CRPF Delhi HQ

New Delhi, Dec 28 (IANS) Home Minister Amit Shah will lay the foundation stone of new Central Reserve Police Force headquarters, near the CGO complex here, on Sunday.

The project, targeted to be completed in 2022, will cost Rs 277 crore. The ground plus 11 storey building with 3 basements, will have a total built-up area of 45,675 square metres.

Apart from offices, the building will have an auditorium, conference hall, barracks for accommodating subordinate staff, guest rooms and a gymnasium.

With a capacity of parking of 520 cars, the building will have skywalks at the 6th and 7th floor connecting with a cafeteria.

The building will have green features as well with vertical green walls, terrace lawn and a solid waste management system.

Established in 1939 as the Crown Representative’s Police Force, the CRPF was renamed after Independence and the paramilitary force now has 246 battalions and 3.25 lakh personnel. The elite anti-Maoist ‘Cobra’ force is also a part of it.

