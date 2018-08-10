Amitabh Bachchan remembers mother on her birth anniversary

Mumbai, Aug 12 (IANS) On the birth anniversary of his late mother Teji Bachchan on Sunday, megastar Amitabh Bachchan got nostalgic and recalled his fondest memories of her.

He penned an emotional note on his blog in which he mentioned how his mother helped him in stepping into the world of theatre.

He wrote: “…she introduced me to theatre, films and music and to ballroom dancing. She took me to the floor at Gaylords, that popular restaurant in Connaught Place, Delhi, one evening. She sacrificed her all to give my father his space and time… knowing how valuable it would be for a poet, a thinker and philosopher to be so.”

Along with the heartfelt post, the 75-year-old actor posted some unseen old photographs of his mother, brother Ajitabh Bachchan and other family members.

“Finding my brother and me on the victory podium in the topmost stand at the school athletics meet, she would pull out that box camera, take photographs and decorate her bedroom with all the winning cups I won,” the post read.

The actor concluded his post on an emotional note by saying: “I have just her memories with me, nothing material. But for me, that is more than any else.”

On the work front, Amitabh, who had garnered positive reviews for his film “102 Not Out”, is currently busy shooting for his next movie titled “Brahmastra”.

