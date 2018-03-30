Amitabh Bachchan says World of Music has no rest, boundaries

Bollywood’s senior star Amitabh Bachchan who is aged 75, despite medical procedures, he has sung another song for his upcoming movie ‘102 Not Out’. Recently Amitabh posted a portrait of himself singing in a studio, where he said “The world of music knows no boundaries and no rest, despite late hours and medical procedures.

As per report from Bollywood sources this is not the first song Amitabh has lent his voice. Previously he also sang the number titled “Badumba” for the film. “102 Not Out” also features veteran actor Rishi Kapoor.

Moreover in the movie Amitabh’s character will be seen as a 102 year old father to 75 year old character of Rishi in the film, under the directorial of Umesh Shukla. Accordingly the movie will be billed as a most unusual father and son love story, and the movie is based on playwright Saumya Joshi’s similarly titled well known Gujarati play.

According to sources the film will release on May 4. His fans are eagerly waiting to hear the song with more anticipation. Stay tuned for knowing more about the movie soon.