Amitabh Bachchan tries his hand at ‘zitar’

Mumbai, Nov 11 (IANS) Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan played a few notes on a ‘zitar’ — an electric sitar — gifted to him by Indian classical instrumentalist Niladri Kumar, at the launch of the Pandit Kartick Kumar Foundation here on Sunday.

Amitabh was one of the special guests for the inauguration of the Foundation, an Indian music and arts culture centre, the launch of which marked the 82nd birthday of virtuoso Kartick Kumar.

Instead of a traditional ribbon cutting, Big B played a few notes on the zitar, read a statement.

He praised Niladri Kumar’s music.

“I had heard Niladri Kumar for the first time at an event where they were playing some ambient music through a CD. I was so mesmerized by that music, I requested the person to tell me the name of the musician. He searched and then said it’s ‘some Niladri Kumar’.

“I thought to myself, what a fool this person must be to say some Niladri Kumar… He has no idea about this artiste. After that I searched and bought all Niladri Kumar albums and CDs and till date everyday I listen to his music and it gives me so much calm, peace and joy,” Big B said.

Other guests included Pyarelal Sharma, Mumbai Mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar, President of Yuva Sena Aditya Thackeray and Bandra West MLA Ashish Shelar.

Kartick Kumar was also seen performing the Surbahar, while his son Niladri Kumar performed a special set for Amitabh.

Dhaka-born Kartick Kumar said: “The motto of this foundation is to serve through music. This is a premiere centre for all kinds of individuals from all backgrounds to come learn, understand and experience the joy of Indian music, instrument and vocal training through user friendly and interactive formats, fit for this generation.

“Music is an age-old science, which requires a lot of head and heart work. Every individual should be imparted with this gift.”

