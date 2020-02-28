Amitabh’s throwback to ‘Amar Akbar Anthony’ has fans in a tizzy

New Delhi, March 2 (IANS) Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Monday shared a throwback picture of his iconic film, ‘Amar Akbar Anthony’, with some fascinating trivia associated with it.

Sharing the photo, the actor wrote: “T 3457 – Mahurat of ‘Amar Akbar Anthony’ .. from right Man ji ( Manmohan Desai) ; a bowed headed AB ; Parveen Babi ; Shabana Azmi ; Neetu Singh ; Vinod Khanna ; Dharam ji who gave the clap .. AAA , ran 25 weeks in 25 theatres in one city alone – MUMBAI .. all India imagine!”

Veteran actors Dharmendra, Vinod Khanna, Neetu Singh, Shabana Azmi and Parveen Babi can be seen in this monochrome picture shard on Twitter. Rishi Kapoor, however, was missing from this group picture, who played the role of Akbar Illhabadi/Raju in the film.

As the post went viral, fans started posting ‘Amar Akbar Anthony’ rare pictures, movie dialogues, videos and more on social media.

A user wrote, “What a golden days of Hindi cinema ! What a star cast Mann ji collaborate! No one will forget Anthony Bhai … you create history Amitji, thanks a ton for this memorable role …#ClassicAB at his best.”

“#AmarAkbarAnthony was an Amazing movie.. Loved it.. Saw it multiple times still crave to see whenever get an opportunity.. You were brilliant.. absolutely mind-blowing” read another post.

A fan gushed, “This an entertainer through and through, every scene, every dialogue, every song nothing out of place even though illogical yet made us forget and enjoy the movie like never before, wish the government and industry somewhere acknowledge Manmohan Desai’s contribution to the cinema.”

“A movie which has transcended all generations and still is a classic Bollywood film #AmarAkbarAnthony” a user remarked.

Amar Akbar Anthony is a 1977 Indian action comedy film, directed and produced by Manmohan Desai, and written by Kader Khan. The film stars Vinod Khanna, Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor opposite Shabana Azmi, Parveen Babi and Neetu Singh in the lead roles.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan will be seen with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in a film titled Brahmastra.

