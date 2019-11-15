AmitShah trends on Twitter after his statement on NRC, J&K

New Delhi, Nov 20 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s statements on the National Register for Citizens and the sitution in Jammu and Kashmir in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday trended on Twitter.

A user tagged a media house tweet about Shah’s statement that “the process of NRC will be carried out across the country. No one, irrespective of religion should be worried, it is just a process to get everyone under the NRC”.

“This is huge. HM #AmitShah reiterates #ModiGovt’s promise of all India NRC”, wrote the user.

Another remarked: “Welcome decision. Laud the commitment for a nationwide NRC”.

A user heaped praise on the BJP leader: “Great and important declaration by HM @AmitShah in the Rajya Sabha. – #NRCwill be implemented across India!!”.

One user who opposed the NRC commented: “Who will decide who came from where, in the last 72 years? Which documents can prove whose parents & grandparents came from which country?” along with #NRC,#AmitShah, #HinduRashtra, and #RSS.

–IANS

tsb/saurav/prs