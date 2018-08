Kolkata, Aug 3 (IANS) Illegal ammunition including 187 rounds of cartridges and six pieces of magazines were seized from West Bengal’s Jangalmahal, police said on Friday.

“(A total of) 187 rounds of cartridges and six pieces of magazines were recovered and seized as unclaimed at Ananda Nagar jungle, beside Kadmasole village,” a police officer said.

The articles were found in a steel container buried under ground, police added.

